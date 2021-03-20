Crow Wing County Sees Record-Breaking Sales Tax Revenue in 2020

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County saw a record-breaking number of sales tax revenue in 2020, with the county collecting $7.4 million.

During the weekly committee board meeting, Tim Bray, county engineer, outlined the numbers from the past year, including a huge spike in retail sales that does not include some necessities. Overall, it was a 6.5% increase from 2019.

