Crow Wing County Sees Record-Breaking Sales Tax Revenue in 2020
Crow Wing County saw a record-breaking number of sales tax revenue in 2020, with the county collecting $7.4 million.
During the weekly committee board meeting, Tim Bray, county engineer, outlined the numbers from the past year, including a huge spike in retail sales that does not include some necessities. Overall, it was a 6.5% increase from 2019.
