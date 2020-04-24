Crow Wing County Releasing Weekly Advice For Those Struggling With Anxiety

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County health officials have been releasing weekly advice for those in the community struggling with anxiety.

Officials have been sending out these guides and tips since the start of the stay-at-home order. The goal is to try to eliminate some of the fear and stress that comes along with being isolated for such an extended period of time.

You can reach the Minnesota Peer Connection Warmline through Wellness in the Woods at 844-739-6369.

