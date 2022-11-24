Crow Wing County Officially Certifies 2022 Election Results

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the 2022 general election having concluded just over two weeks ago, the Crow Wing County canvassing board has officially finished counting and confirming election results.

There are now just over 46,000 registered voters in the county, up from about 40,000 in 2018. Nearly 33,000 total votes were cast in this year’s general election.

Although some residents at previous county board meetings said they were concerned about election integrity and requested votes be hand counted, the county confirmed that results were accurate and correct.

“In all the precincts that were audited, they were all within the acceptable range based in law,” said Deborah Erickson, Crow Wing County Administrative Services director, at a recent county board meeting. “Every audit that we have ever conducted since the law went into effect has been in that acceptable range, never more than two votes changed in a precinct. The post-election audit is really the culmination of the processes that prove the accuracy and reliability of our tabulator machines.”

In the four precincts selected for the county’s post-election audit, voting tabulators processed every ballot properly filled out by voters with 100% certainty.

