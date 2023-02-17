Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Jail Hosts Business After Hours Event for Brainerd Chamber

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 17 2023

For the first time in several years, the Crow Wing County Jail hosted a Business After Hours event for the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members and guests gathered to enjoy appetizers, talk business, take tours, and learn more about the jail from newly elected Sheriff Eric Klang.

Business After Hours is never held in the same place or by the same organization. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office wanted to have the public see their day-to-day operations and how their jail operates, where tours were offered to the public.

With many people in attendance, the Sheriff’s Office brought up key issues they had been dealing with since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jail administrator Heath Fosteson said they are slowly working back to having a full staff and are dealing with unprecedented levels of mental health issues. Maintenance needs also have to be addressed.

By hosting the Business After Hours event, county officials are hoping it has given the community a chance to connect with them.

“We’re also very caring and very passionate for the people that are in [the jail]. We want to get them the help that they need,” said Sheriff Klang.

Business After Hour events are hosted at Brainerd Chamber member locations the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Hanky Hazelton

