Crow Wing County Health Services To Host “Virtual COVID 101 Lunch & Learn Connection”
Crow Wing County officials announced a partnership with Cuyuna Area Connections in helping to create the “Virtual COVID 101 Lunch & Learn Connection”.
The free virtual event is presented by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Rob Westin, M.D. on Wednesday, June 24th from noon until 1pm.
According to both groups, the mission of the online event is to help remove boundaries, build networks, and provide education to sustain independence for our aging community members and caregivers.
The event is specifically for any older adult who is concerned, or wanting to learn more about the Coronavirus, and how to move forward with their
lives in a healthy manner.
A Crow Wing County official said the following is to be discussed during the presentation:
- Precautions to take
- Symptoms to look for
- Opportunity to connect with others
- How to be resilient during stressful times
- What is the Cuyuna Regions current COVID compared to the state/national
The virtual room will be open at 11:45am, and use this link to log into the virtual connection –
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82280297720?pwd=SlBDR0J2SWZ3S2pSWW5nQm5FWXFSZz09
