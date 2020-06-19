Crow Wing County Health Services To Host “Virtual COVID 101 Lunch & Learn Connection”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County officials announced a partnership with Cuyuna Area Connections in helping to create the “Virtual COVID 101 Lunch & Learn Connection”.

The free virtual event is presented by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Rob Westin, M.D. on Wednesday, June 24th from noon until 1pm.

According to both groups, the mission of the online event is to help remove boundaries, build networks, and provide education to sustain independence for our aging community members and caregivers.

The event is specifically for any older adult who is concerned, or wanting to learn more about the Coronavirus, and how to move forward with their

lives in a healthy manner.

A Crow Wing County official said the following is to be discussed during the presentation:

Precautions to take

Symptoms to look for

Opportunity to connect with others

How to be resilient during stressful times

What is the Cuyuna Regions current COVID compared to the state/national

The virtual room will be open at 11:45am, and use this link to log into the virtual connection –

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82280297720?pwd=SlBDR0J2SWZ3S2pSWW5nQm5FWXFSZz09

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today