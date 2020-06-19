Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Health Services To Host “Virtual COVID 101 Lunch & Learn Connection”

Brad Hamilton — Jun. 19 2020

Crow Wing County officials announced a partnership with Cuyuna Area Connections in helping to create the “Virtual COVID 101 Lunch & Learn Connection”.

The free virtual event is presented by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Rob Westin, M.D. on Wednesday, June 24th from noon until 1pm.

According to both groups, the mission of the online event is to help remove boundaries, build networks, and provide education to sustain independence for our aging community members and caregivers.

The event is specifically for any older adult who is concerned, or wanting to learn more about the Coronavirus, and how to move forward with their
lives in a healthy manner.

A Crow Wing County official said the following is to be discussed during the presentation:

  • Precautions to take
  • Symptoms to look for
  • Opportunity to connect with others
  • How to be resilient during stressful times
  • What is the Cuyuna Regions current COVID compared to the state/national

The virtual room will be open at 11:45am, and use this link to log into the virtual connection –
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82280297720?pwd=SlBDR0J2SWZ3S2pSWW5nQm5FWXFSZz09

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

MN Department of Health Discusses Scenarios For Reopening Schools

Minnesota Department of Health Releases June 18th Coronavirus Update

Beltrami County Fair Organizers Discuss 2020 Fair Postponement

Sazama Family Chiropractic and Wellness Opening New Location in Pequot Lakes

Latest Stories

CLC Implementing Fall Semester Tuition Freeze For Undergraduates

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Bemidji League of Women Voters to Hold Virtual Candidate Forum

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

State Rep. Recognizes Protest Organized by BSU's Black Student Union

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Bemidji Summer Tennis Program Returns to the Court

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Brainerd Dispatch Scaling Back Print Editions to Wednesdays and Saturdays

Posted on Jun. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.