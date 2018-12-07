Crow Wing County Employees Give Almost $17,000 To United Way

Crow Wing County employees pledged $16,919 to the United Way of Crow Wing and Cass counties as part of their United Way Campaign for 2019.

According to a release, many staff pledge to give through payroll deductions, one time donations, and volunteering.

Since 2014, Crow Wing County employees have given more than $110,000 to the United Way.

The nonprofit currently provides financial resources to 37 local nonprofit programs, connects volunteers to the needs in the community, and helps over 700 local families with assistance during a family, financial, mental health, or other crisis.

The mission of the United Way is to mobilize the caring power of our community by focusing on programs that support education, health, and financial stability in Crow Wing and Cass counties.