Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Employees Give Almost $17,000 To United Way

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

Crow Wing County employees pledged $16,919 to the United Way of Crow Wing and Cass counties as part of their United Way Campaign for 2019.

According to a release, many staff pledge to give through payroll deductions, one time donations, and volunteering.

Since 2014, Crow Wing County employees have given more than $110,000 to the United Way.

The nonprofit currently provides financial resources to 37 local nonprofit programs, connects volunteers to the needs in the community, and helps over 700 local families with assistance during a family, financial, mental health, or other crisis.

The mission of the United Way is to mobilize the caring power of our community by focusing on programs that support education, health, and financial stability in Crow Wing and Cass counties.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Person Dead After Crash In Brainerd

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen Receives Largest Donation In Its History

“Be A Santa To A Senior” Brings Holiday Cheer To Local Senior Citizens

Crow Wing Energized Holds 2nd Annual Workplace Wellness Conference

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Water Tower Citizens Committee Working On Strategies To Save The Historic Tower

A citizens committee has recently been formed in Brainerd to work towards a common goal: to save the Historic Water Tower. The Water Tower
Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Water Tower Citizens Committee Working On Strategies To Save The Historic Tower

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

One Person Dead After Crash In Brainerd

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Celebrates One Year At New Location

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Bemidji Boys Hockey Falls To Duluth East

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Brainerd Boys Swimming And Diving Beats Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 7 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.