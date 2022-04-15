Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Approves Year-Long Freeze on Shoreline Development

Ryan BowlerApr. 14 2022

On Tuesday at the regular Crow Wing County Board meeting, a rather long public comment session took place discussing what the future of shoreline development should look like. The meeting ended with the passing of a moratorium to prevent a boardwalk being built through wetlands.

The unanimous decision to pass the year-long freeze was made to provide the county more time to come up with the best solution possible. Commissioners ordered staff to study the issue of alternative riparian access over the next year in pursuit of more robust and clearer regulations.

These are proposed boardwalks through wetlands and sensitive shorelines by property owners who are looking to ease access to navigable waters. However, this proposal has left some shoreline property owners unhappy with the potential project, as approximately 550 feet of boardwalk was part of the original plan. However, these upset residents are suggesting that this plan could negatively affect the environment.

With the moratorium, developers can no longer seek permits to create walkway systems for residents who otherwise would not have direct access to a lake.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

GOP Governor Candidate Stanek Hospitalized After Crash

Brainerd Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary, Damage at Pierz Business

Crow Wing County Encourages Residents to “Pick A Mile” and Clean Up Roads

Sourcewell Recognizing Local Students for Dedication to Schools, Community

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.