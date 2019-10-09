Lakeland PBS
Crow Wing County 2019 Plat Book Provides Locals With Maps

Oct. 8 2019

Thousands of people own a piece of Crow Wing County, now you can see who owns what land, along with public land that is available, and lake maps. That information is all included in the latest edition of the Crow Wing County 2019 plat book.

The 170-page spiral-bound book features several maps such as land ownership map pages, township and range maps of crow wing county, and a map of the Cuyuna bike trail. With hunting season right around the corner, this book can be very helpful for locals that are searching for an area to shoot their trophy buck.

“A lot of hunters use it for finding public lands to hunt on, plat books this year are $35, which is actually down from the previous edition and we sell them at our office here at the Land Services building in suite 22 and we also sell them on-line with a shipping charge included,” said Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District Coordinator Tasha Lauer.

All land is listed in the Crow Wing County 2019 plat book if it is five acres or larger.

 

Chaz Mootz

