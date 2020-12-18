Crow Wing Co. Tavern Facing Liquor License Suspension for Violating Executive Order

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Crow Wing County tavern is facing a 60-day suspension of its liquor license for allegedly selling alcohol for on-premises consumption after the Governor’s executive order in November forced bars and restaurants to close.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division notified Mission Tavern in Merrifield that they face a 60-day suspension of its liquor license for ongoing violations. The Minnesota Department of Health determined that Mission Tavern had allowed on-site consumption on Nov. 25 in violation of Executive Order 20-99. MDH then issued a cease-and-desist order on Nov. 30 and officials say the restaurant came into compliance with the order. MDH officials say after Mission Tavern reopened for on-site dining on Dec. 11, the department issued another cease-and-desist order and an administrative penalty order, which included a $10,000 penalty and a license suspension notice.

Health officials say Mission Tavern continues to ignore the MDH cease-and-desist order and remains open for on-premises consumption of food and alcoholic beverages in violation of the executive order. As a result of these actions, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division intends to suspend Mission Tavern’s liquor license for 60 days, pending a hearing before an administrative law judge. They are also notifying Mission Tavern that its license will be revoked for five years if there are further violations.

