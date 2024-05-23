Crow Wing Co. Sheriff’s Office to Host Benefit for Deputy Battling Cancer

Early in June, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a benefit for Deputy Jaden Hanson, who is currently battling cancer.

Hanson, who is currently the school resource officer for Pequot Lakes High School, is battling a rare form of cancer where tumors form in the adrenal gland. Hanson was diagnosed in early 2019, but it did not stop him from becoming a law enforcement officer.

This January, Hanson was advised that the cancer had spread to his liver. But he is not fighting this fight alone, as many in the community have shown their support.

“To be in a community where he did not grow up he doesn’t have a ton of ties to, other than the last two years, two to three years, is just huge for him to see the community support,” expressed Craig Katzenberger, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Operations Lieutenant, “to see the – just across across the county, how supportive people are and overall, just for us in law enforcement to see the response we have is is amazing.”

Deputy Hanson and his girlfriend, Aubrey, are expecting their second child in early August.

The benefit will take place Sunday, June 2 from 1-5 p.m. at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa. Proceeds from the event will go directly to Deputy Hanson and his family.