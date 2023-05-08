Crow Wing Co. Highway Department Repairing Worse-Than-Normal Roadway Damage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is working to repairing potholes and cracking on 550 miles of county roads this spring. This past winter was filled with record snowfall, which caused more than just normal wear-and-tear to the roads.

The problem was compounded by a late snow in April, causing the county to put repair efforts on hold in lieu of plowing. In addition, any potholes that had been fixed were damaged again.

Due to the late start, the county prioritized repairs to highways and roads that connect to larger interstates. From there, they are working their way to areas less traveled based on age of the road and extent of the damage.

This even includes roads, like Highway 49, that are already scheduled to be repaved this summer. Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County’s Highway Department maintenance manager, says that for those roads, safety is of the utmost importance and that they are going to keep patching them until they are under construction.

To report a roadway issue in Crow Wing County, you can call the Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit the Crow Wing County website.

