Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Highway Department Repairing Worse-Than-Normal Roadway Damage

Charlie YaegerMay. 8 2023

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is working to repairing potholes and cracking on 550 miles of county roads this spring. This past winter was filled with record snowfall, which caused more than just normal wear-and-tear to the roads.

The problem was compounded by a late snow in April, causing the county to put repair efforts on hold in lieu of plowing. In addition, any potholes that had been fixed were damaged again.

Due to the late start, the county prioritized repairs to highways and roads that connect to larger interstates. From there, they are working their way to areas less traveled based on age of the road and extent of the damage.

This even includes roads, like Highway 49, that are already scheduled to be repaved this summer. Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County’s Highway Department maintenance manager, says that for those roads, safety is of the utmost importance and that they are going to keep patching them until they are under construction.

To report a roadway issue in Crow Wing County, you can call the Highway Department at (218) 824-1110 or visit the Crow Wing County website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Crow Wing Co. Highlights Need for Foster Families and Parents

MnDOT Closing Part of Highway 371 in Baxter to Repair Railroad Crossing

MnDOT Continuing Work on Highway 25 Bridge Project in Brainerd

Central Lakes Rotarians Holding Music Festival to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.