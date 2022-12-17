Crow Wing Co. Declares Local Emergency Due to Winter Storm Damage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has declared a local emergency due to a winter storm this week that caused a significant amount of public and private property damage.

The strong winter storm started Tuesday and dropped heavy snow across the county that lasted until early afternoon on Thursday. The heavy snowfall brought down many trees and power lines, and thousands in the northern part of the county lost power for several days.

Originally, more than 10,000 Crow Wing Power customers were without power, and as of Friday afternoon, 5,500 people remained without power. Crow Wing Power says they’ve more than doubled their workforce in the field, and that they’re working around the clock to restore power to everyone.

“It’s been difficult because the snow on the trees [is] breaking branches,” said Eric Quale, Crow Wing Power Chief Operating Officer. “We turn the power back on in a certain community, and before we can hardly leave their driveway, the lights go back out, basically, another branch breaks off and falls, so it’s been a difficult restore for us.”

A declaration of local emergency invokes necessary portions of the county’s emergency response and recovery plan, which authorizes aid and assistance under those plans. This allows the county to act more quickly to gain funding and assistance for residents and local businesses.

There is assistance available to Crow Wing County residents still without power:

Pequot Lakes High School will be open to family and community members to use the locker rooms, including the showers and bathrooms, along with Wi-Fi access on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 AM to 4 PM.

People in need of resources like housing, food, and other non-medical needs should contact Crow Wing County at 218-829-4749

Emily City Hall is also available as an emergency shelter. You can contact City Hall at 218-763-2480 and request the hall be open.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today