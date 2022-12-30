Crow Wing Co. Board Passes New One Watershed, One Plan Memorandum

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One Watershed, One Plan has multiple land uses and can tie together communities, farms, forests, and all kinds of agriculture. To expand and keep Crow Wing County’s water healthy, the watershed is hoping to get the board’s approval on one more system for the county.

Four of the One Watershed, One Plan systems have been approved in the past. Now, Crow wing County is approaching the board with a request for one more.

Crow Wing County has been working on a watershed plan that was initially approved back in 2013. This will essentially be Crow Wing County’s water plan.

This watershed is located west of Crow wing county and covers North Long Lake, Round Lake and some of Gull Lake. It also runs through Becker, Cass, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Todd, and Wadena counties. Hubbard County is expected to take the brunt end of the organization and activities plan, but Crow Wing County will also play a big role in the project. They will be assisting with part of the technical advisory committee which will work with the data, objectives and being at the policy and advisory committee meetings.

With all One Watershed, One Plan systems, there is one goal to be accomplished when the work is all said and done. Crow Wing County Hopes to measure conservation activities, and provide a vehicle to receive clean water dollars through the state of Minnesota.

The request for the One Watershed, One Plan Memorandum was approved and passed with the Crow Wing County board all in favor.

