Crow County Sheriff’s Office Warns People Of Phone Scams

Crow Wing Sheriff Scott Goddard reports there has been an increase in recent telephone scams where callers are indicating they are from law enforcement,

According to Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office the callers will tell the person they have warrants, unpaid fines or failed to report for jury duty.

Sheriff Goddard wants to remind the community that any calls like these are not legitimate and should be reported to your local law enforcement.

“We are seeing an increase in calls from citizens reporting they were instructed to buy gift cards and to send these to the caller in exchange for not being arrested. These subjects are counting on persuading you through fear and intimidation and no one should ever pay a debt to any government entity, particularly law enforcement, via gift cards,” Goddard said. “When in doubt, hang up and call the agency directly by looking up their telephone number yourself.”