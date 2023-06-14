Crosslake Opens New Legacy Gardens to Honor Memory of Community Members

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, June 13th saw the Crosslake community gather at the Legacy Gardens, a new greenspace added to the city’s town square.

The garden itself is meant to serve as a community gathering ground and features over 3,000 plants. The garden was created to honor the memories of two residents, Linnea Anderson and Christine Sesin, who spent much of their lives giving back to their community.

“We put in these gardens in honor of my wife and my daughter who have both passed away in recent years,” explained Jim Anderson. “It feels great for things to come together here in this project so that we can honor them and remember them how they should be.”

The event was co-hosted by the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce, who helped to make the Legacy Gardens a reality.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today