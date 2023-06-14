Crosslake Opens New Legacy Gardens to Honor Memory of Community Members
Tuesday, June 13th saw the Crosslake community gather at the Legacy Gardens, a new greenspace added to the city’s town square.
The garden itself is meant to serve as a community gathering ground and features over 3,000 plants. The garden was created to honor the memories of two residents, Linnea Anderson and Christine Sesin, who spent much of their lives giving back to their community.
“We put in these gardens in honor of my wife and my daughter who have both passed away in recent years,” explained Jim Anderson. “It feels great for things to come together here in this project so that we can honor them and remember them how they should be.”
The event was co-hosted by the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce, who helped to make the Legacy Gardens a reality.
