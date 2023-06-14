Lakeland PBS

Crosslake Opens New Legacy Gardens to Honor Memory of Community Members

Justin OthoudtJun. 14 2023

Tuesday, June 13th saw the Crosslake community gather at the Legacy Gardens, a new greenspace added to the city’s town square.

The garden itself is meant to serve as a community gathering ground and features over 3,000 plants. The garden was created to honor the memories of two residents, Linnea Anderson and Christine Sesin, who spent much of their lives giving back to their community.

“We put in these gardens in honor of my wife and my daughter who have both passed away in recent years,” explained Jim Anderson. “It feels great for things to come together here in this project so that we can honor them and remember them how they should be.”

The event was co-hosted by the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce, who helped to make the Legacy Gardens a reality.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: Crosslake’s Historic Log Village Opens for Season

Crow Wing Co. Board Approves Construction of Crosslake Roundabout

Buffalo, MN Woman Airlifted to Hospital After Snowmobile Crash West of Crosslake

Crosslake Man Faces Charges of Concealing Torture Suspect from Law Enforcement

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.