DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Crossing Arts Alliance Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

Clayton Castle
Oct. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

We’re still a few weeks away from the hallowed holiday on October 31st but on Saturday, the Crossing Arts Alliance was celebrating and teaching children about another holiday, celebrated in Mexico, called Dia De Los Muertos.

Unlike other remembrances of those who have passed, Dia De Los Muertos is not meant to be a somber holiday.

The Crossing Arts Alliance, which just moved to its new location on Laurel St. in downtown Brainerd, put on its second Arty Party of the year, allowing kids to take part in crafts to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos.

Lisa Jordan says Dia De Los Muertos was a perfect idea for the monthly Second Saturday celebration because it’s something that’s not well known in the community.

But most importantly, the kids had fun and just enjoyed making art.

Dia De Los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico every November 1st and 2nd.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Regan McElfresh: A Vocal Leader For Brainerd Warriors

Wolverines Looking For Strong Finish After Dominating Start

Northwoods Adventure: Boys-N-Berries Pumpkin Patch

Verndale Prepares To Face Tough Rothsay Team

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Shopno Moi Arif said

great Post If I did not visit this post, I would not know anything about this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

Latest Story

International Eelpout Festival Organizers Release Statement

After word spread Friday of the possible change in location from Walker to Bemidji, organizers for the International Eelpout Festival have
Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Latest Stories

International Eelpout Festival Organizers Release Statement

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Rural Minnesota Helps Rural Puerto Rico

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Community Spotlight: Itasca State Park Longest State Employee Retires

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

Home Falls On And Kills Blackduck Man

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

31-Year-Old Ironton Man Appears In Court On 30 Sexual Conduct Charges

Posted on Oct. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.