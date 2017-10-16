Crossing Arts Alliance Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

We’re still a few weeks away from the hallowed holiday on October 31st but on Saturday, the Crossing Arts Alliance was celebrating and teaching children about another holiday, celebrated in Mexico, called Dia De Los Muertos.

Unlike other remembrances of those who have passed, Dia De Los Muertos is not meant to be a somber holiday.

The Crossing Arts Alliance, which just moved to its new location on Laurel St. in downtown Brainerd, put on its second Arty Party of the year, allowing kids to take part in crafts to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos.

Lisa Jordan says Dia De Los Muertos was a perfect idea for the monthly Second Saturday celebration because it’s something that’s not well known in the community.

But most importantly, the kids had fun and just enjoyed making art.

Dia De Los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico every November 1st and 2nd.