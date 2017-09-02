Crosby-Ironton Introduces New Logos, Brand Ahead Of School Year

Coming off a run through the state boys basketball tournament, the Crosby-Ironton School District recently announced a re-branding plan, including implementing two new logos. The first one is a facelift of the old logo, combining the rich mining heritage of the Iron Range area and the new Cuyuna Lakes destination.

The second logo is a more generic logo, which will be used at other schools and activities within the district.

Now the Superintendent says that the district’s re-branding is part of a larger community rebranding, saying that with new attractions such as the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area open, the community is going from a mining community, to a tourist destination.

And the logo is not the only thing getting a facelift.

While it will take some time to fully implement the new brand, the district will introduce the school community to the new looks when school opens on September 5th.