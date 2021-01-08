Brainerd Area Restaurant, Bar, and Brewery Owners Respond to Reopening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Governor Walz announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6 that bars, restaurants, and breweries could open the following Monday, Jan. 11 at 50 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people in the establishment at a single time. Local business owners are excited for the reopening, but find it difficult to be ready just five days after the announcement.

Most had to throw away or give back their beer on tap because of its short self life. Others are using the first reopening as a benchmark of what to expect.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today