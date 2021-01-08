Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Area Restaurant, Bar, and Brewery Owners Respond to Reopening

Chris BurnsJan. 7 2021

Governor Walz announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6 that bars, restaurants, and breweries could open the following Monday, Jan. 11 at 50 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people in the establishment at a single time. Local business owners are excited for the reopening, but find it difficult to be ready just five days after the announcement.

Most had to throw away or give back their beer on tap because of its short self life. Others are using the first reopening as a benchmark of what to expect.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

