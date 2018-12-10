Crime Free Multi Housing Training Offered By Bemidji Police
The Bemidji Police Department will be holding a Crime Free Multi Housing training for those who own rental property on January 12.
According to the Police Departments Facebook page, CFMH is recommended for anyone who is involved in rental housing, including: single family rental property owners, apartment managers, and all employees who are responsible for screening and approving new residents or who deal with resident retention or termination.
In addition, maintenance employees are also encouraged to attend, for a better understanding of their role in reporting suspicious activity and crime prevention.
Property owners and area managers also find the training valuable in understanding the CFMH programs and supporting changes needed for full CFMH certification.
Brochures and registrations are available at City Hall!
