Crews Break Ground On New Baxter Elementary School

Brainerd School Board members, community leaders, students, and faculty alike gathered at the site of the future new Baxter Elementary School for a milestone in the Blueprint 181 project. Crews broke ground on the first of 13 building projects that will be taking place throughout the Brainerd school district. Reporter Rachel Johnson has more.

Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held Wednesday, May 22nd at 9:30 AM at Harrison Elementary School and Thursday, May 23rd at 9:30 AM at Nisswa Elementary.