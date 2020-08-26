Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Relief Grants Created To Help Communities In Need

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 26 2020

Communities affected by COVID-19 are eligible for new grant funding through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Program. The program is offering $8 million in new grants to help with financial needs caused by the pandemic.

“The effects of COVID-19 are especially hard on underserved communities in greater Minnesota and those in the urban core. We are seeing an increased need for community services, programs and opportunities during the pandemic,” said DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges. “Our goal is to address these issues to help communities meet the increased needs and offer some hope to those in need during this unprecedented time.”

The grant supports youth and young adult services such as employment, mental health services, crime victim services and more.

Those who are eligible include local units of government, regional governance bodies, tribal governments and nonprofit agencies.

 

