COVID-19 Positive Test Results in MN Rise From Tuesday

Chris BurnsJan. 20 2021

Minnesota reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,237 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included seven people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Beltrami County aged 60-64
  • Three in Crow Wing County, with one aged 40-44, another aged 80-84, and a third person aged 95-99
  • One in Morrison County aged 70-74
  • One in Roseau County aged 70-74
  • One in Wadena County aged 75-79

The new cases came from 18,393 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 45 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 13
  • Itasca – 6
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 3
  • Reseau – 3
  • Wadena – 1

