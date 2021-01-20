COVID-19 Positive Test Results in MN Rise From Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,237 new coronavirus cases today.

The deaths included seven people from the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Beltrami County aged 60-64

Three in Crow Wing County, with one aged 40-44, another aged 80-84, and a third person aged 95-99

One in Morrison County aged 70-74

One in Roseau County aged 70-74

One in Wadena County aged 75-79

The new cases came from 18,393 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 45 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 13

Itasca – 6

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mille Lacs – 3

Morrison – 2

Polk – 3

Reseau – 3

Wadena – 1

