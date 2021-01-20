COVID-19 Positive Test Results in MN Rise From Tuesday
Minnesota reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,237 new coronavirus cases today.
The deaths included seven people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Beltrami County aged 60-64
- Three in Crow Wing County, with one aged 40-44, another aged 80-84, and a third person aged 95-99
- One in Morrison County aged 70-74
- One in Roseau County aged 70-74
- One in Wadena County aged 75-79
The new cases came from 18,393 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 45 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 13
- Itasca – 6
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 3
- Reseau – 3
- Wadena – 1
