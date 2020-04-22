Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Kills 19 More Minnesotans in Biggest 1-day Jump Yet

Betsy Melin — Apr. 22 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —The 19 new deaths raised the state’s total to 179. The department also reported 154 new confirmed cases, a big one-day jump that raised the state’s total to 2,721.

Health officials have cautioned that the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people don’t qualify for testing.

The department also said 240 Minnesotans were hospitalized with the disease as of Wednesday, up three from Tuesday, while 107 were in intensive care, down 10 from Tuesday.

Another 1,317 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.

The number of confirmed cases in Nobles County of southwestern Minnesota, which includes the city of Worthington, rose to 126, up 25 from Tuesday, and the county has now confirmed its first death. Authorities are tracking a cluster of cases there associated with the big JBS USA pork plant, which has been shut down.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

