COVID-19 Booster Shots Available at Tri-County Health Care
COVID-19 booster shots are now available at Tri-County Health Care. On November 19, the U.S. FDA approved Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults 18 and older.
The booster dose is recommended for individuals that received their second dose six months ago. According to the release, anyone who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least two months after the first dose.
For more information about scheduling a booster shot, click here.
