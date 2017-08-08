Construction Of Bemidji Roundabout Expected To Cause Traffic Delays

Construction of a new roundabout near Bemidji High School will begin this week. According to the Beltrami County Highway Department, the two-month project is expected to make the area difficult for travel and motorists will experience delays.

The roundabout to be located at Jefferson Avenue NW and Division Street West is about one mile directly east of the school building.

Not only will crews be building the road feature, but they will also have to mill and overlay the area on Division from the west exit from the Highway 2 by-pass ramp to 235’ west of Park Avenue.

The department says that the road will be closed at times in order to complete certain parts of the road. In those instances, a detour will be in place.

Residents should prepare for poor road conditions and at times to be routed around the work zone. The Beltrami County Highway Department urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.

For more information regarding this construction please contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.