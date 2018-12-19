Lakeland PBS
Community Table In Bemidji Always In Need Of Volunteers

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 19 2018
The Community Table in Bemidji serves anywhere from 20 to 80 people a night. It can be a lot of work, and that’s why they’re seeking more volunteers.

The Community Table meal is served Mondays and Tuesdays at Mt. Zion Church in Bemidji, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the United Methodist Church. Volunteers can help with cooking beforehand, serving during the meal, or cleaning after the meal. The meal is served to anyone who wants to eat.

Laurie Buehler, a volunteer and the Community Table co-chair, says, “A lot of things influence why people chose to come and eat here. When we’ve got nice weather, people are out doing other things. We have families that are rushing to get their kids to activities so it just, it ranges.”

Kids are also welcome to help out at Community Table but they should be accompanied by an adult. The best way to volunteer is to sign up through the Volunteer Bemidji website here, although they will also accept walk-ins.

Roy Blackwood, a volunteer and cook, says, “We aren’t begrudging it. We love it. It brings joy to our hearts to do this and I think that people who aren’t sure about volunteering. I think they might ought to try it and they’d find that it brings joy to their hearts as well. That’s what we would hope.”

Doors open at both churches for the meal at 4:30. Prep starts at 2.

