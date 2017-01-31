DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Park Rapids Community Fish House

Josh Peterson
Jan. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

Without some of the key tools, ice fishing could be difficult for a person wanting to try the winter sport. Providing not only the tools but also a luxury experience is what the Park Rapids chapter of the Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association set out to do.

The community fish house is managed by its clubs members, and each week a different member takes a turn checking on fish house each day, and making sure its ready for its next guest.

The house is outfitted with gear for fishing enthusiast of all types. The gear includes, fishing rods and reels, rattle wheels, tackle, an underwater camera and a depth finder.

For nine years the Park Rapids Community Fish House has provided fishing enjoyment for anglers of all ages but its not just the anglers that are getting the most out of the experience.

Providing this winter experience can be extremely expensive with just the cost of insurance and propane alone. That is why fundraising is done year round, and advertisements are sold that cover the community fish house.

The community fish house has proven itself to be extremely popular, if you want to sign up for a time slot to use the facility, you will need to plan ahead.

The community fish house is located near the access on Fish Hook Lake. To make reservations you can stop in or contact Delaney Sports Center.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

27th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Held

Posted on Jan. 30 2017 by

Drivers On Area Lakes Advised To Use Caution After Incident

Posted on Jan. 30 2017 by

Community Spotlight: Women Anglers Of Minnesota Go Ice Fishing

Posted on Jan. 9 2017 by

In Focus: Jewelry From Park Rapids Headed To Pre-Golden Globes Party

Posted on Dec. 30 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

Justin Prince
Justin Prince said

We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

0

Tax Forms, Instructions Available At Brainerd Public Library

Free federal tax forms and instructions on how to file the forms are available in a limited amount at the Brainerd Public Library. The Internal
Posted on Jan. 31 2017

Recently Added

Tax Forms, Instructions Available At Brainerd Public Library

Posted on Jan. 31 2017

Senate Democrats Using Obscure Rule To Delay Confirmation Hearing

Posted on Jan. 31 2017

Appellate Court Upholds Pequot Lakes Man's Arson Conviction

Posted on Jan. 31 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.