Community Spotlight: Park Rapids Community Fish House

Without some of the key tools, ice fishing could be difficult for a person wanting to try the winter sport. Providing not only the tools but also a luxury experience is what the Park Rapids chapter of the Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association set out to do.

The community fish house is managed by its clubs members, and each week a different member takes a turn checking on fish house each day, and making sure its ready for its next guest.

The house is outfitted with gear for fishing enthusiast of all types. The gear includes, fishing rods and reels, rattle wheels, tackle, an underwater camera and a depth finder.

For nine years the Park Rapids Community Fish House has provided fishing enjoyment for anglers of all ages but its not just the anglers that are getting the most out of the experience.

Providing this winter experience can be extremely expensive with just the cost of insurance and propane alone. That is why fundraising is done year round, and advertisements are sold that cover the community fish house.

The community fish house has proven itself to be extremely popular, if you want to sign up for a time slot to use the facility, you will need to plan ahead.

The community fish house is located near the access on Fish Hook Lake. To make reservations you can stop in or contact Delaney Sports Center.