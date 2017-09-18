DONATE

Community Spotlight: NASA Astronaut Speaks With Pine River-Backus Students

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 18 2017
“The impact on the kids, this is something that will make them dream big and pursue mathematics, technology and engineering,” said Robbi Gregory an Elementary Teacher.

Faculty and Staff at Pine River Backus wanted to demonstrate to their students that even in a small town, you can dream big.

“People like this who are like us in a small town and a small school don’t get to do stuff like this very often and it’s really cool that you are talking to someone that is in space,” said Miles DeSanto a 7th grade student.

Miles and 19 of his classmates were selected to ask the astronaut a question, something with the answer not found online.

“I felt nervous and kind of excited,” said 2nd grade student, Eleanor Peterson.

There were a wide variety of questions based on personal interest.

“I always wanted to become an astronaut or something to do with space so it is really cool to hear from an astronaut,” said Emma Cincoski a 9th grade student.

Seeing the reactions of the students was the best part of the day for Robbi.

“I was so proud. These kids who were so nervous beforehand they were confident and eloquent,” said Robbi Gregory.

Each year as few as 4 schools across the United States get selected for this star studded experience.

“It’s astonishing that we were chosen, we are all very excited,” said Robbi Gregory.

After the Q & A session students headed to the gym, where they were able to learn more through hands on experience.

“Mr. Vande Hei is an engineer and I want to be an engineer when I get older so to see his perspective,” said Emma Barchus a 10th grade student.

Showing the students of all ages that they can be shining stars.

“They can do amazing things no matter where they are at,” said Troy Gregory the Community Ed Director.

