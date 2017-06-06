DONATE

Community Spotlight: Minnesota Austin-Healey Club Hosts Grand Rapids Rendezvous

Mal Meyer
Jun. 5 2017
Every year, the Minnesota Austin-Healey club shows off their vintage rides around the region with autocross racing and a walking car show. This year, they’ve made their way back to Grand Rapids.

The drivers are feeling the heat and pressure of the competition out on the tarmac of the Itasca County Airport. It’s all in good fun; mostly, the drivers are looking to beat their own times. They quickly navigate around the cones as to not get any time penalties.

While most of the cars are vintage foreign cars, Suzanne Willodson had to get in on the fun with her more modern BMW. But, she’d rather race in her 1960 Austin-Healey 3000 BM7.

Eileen Wetzel has been racing her Healey for years. She says zipping around the course in her 1963 Healey is better than being on a roller coaster.

Some of the owners opted to keep their cars polished and pristine for the walking show later on.

Brenda DeNio was attending the First Friday Art Walk when she stumbled upon the show. Shes says there’s a little something for everyone, even non-car buffs like herself.

Dominic Houle and Josiah Aguilar were driving by and decided to make a pit stop. Both didn’t know much about cars, but after the show, the club might have a few more members.

