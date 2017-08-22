DONATE

Community Spotlight: Legacy Ride For Kaldyn

Nathan Green
Aug. 21 2017
1 Comment

Even though he was just a small boy, Kaldyn Eichberg had a big effect on all those around him. In this week’s Community Spotlight, we show you how the impact of a little boy brought a community together.

Donations are being accepted for Kaldyn’s Legacy at First National Bank of Bemidji.

  1. Virginia Overton Aug. 21 2017 at 11:51pm

    Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredible presentation of the piece of Kaldyn’ s Legacy! Thank you so much for your help !

What do you think?

