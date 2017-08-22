Community Spotlight: Legacy Ride For Kaldyn

- Home
Even though he was just a small boy, Kaldyn Eichberg had a big effect on all those around him. In this week’s Community Spotlight, we show you how the impact of a little boy brought a community together.
Donations are being accepted for Kaldyn’s Legacy at First National Bank of Bemidji.
One Comment
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredible presentation of the piece of Kaldyn’ s Legacy! Thank you so much for your help !
