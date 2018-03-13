Community Spotlight: Bemidji Vocalmotive Show Choir Has Record Season

Throughout its history, the Bemidji Vocalmotive Show Choir has always brought home the hardware, but never anything like this.

The show choir is still reliving its success after winning grand champion for the first time ever at the Onalaska Show Choir Classic in January, and hopes were high as they competed three more times, walking away with the top awards. Vocalmotive was grand champion at Onalaska, first runner-up at Hastings, and then back-to-back grand champions at both Waconia Star Power and the Totino Grace Show Choir Spectacular.

For senior captains, they never thought they would experience a year quite like this. Like everyone in the group, they are just thankful to have the experience that they got share with their friends and family.

With the show choir competitive season winding down, this team knows that expectations will be set high when they return next year to defend their titles. But for the outgoing seniors, they know they are leaving the group in good hands.

For those who haven’t already jumped aboard and took this crazy train ride, you have only two more chances to catch the award-winning performance this Friday and Saturday at Bemidji High School.