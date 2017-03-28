DONATE

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Figure Skating Club’s 50th Brings Back Alumni From Every Decade

Mal Meyer
Mar. 27 2017
For the last 50 years, skaters of all ages and experience levels have improved their skills with the experts at the Bemidji Figure Skating Club. Reporter Mal Meyer saw current and former members hit the ice to celebrate the Golden Jubilee.

As the skaters ran through dress rehearsal, founding member Gordon Payne looks on from the sidelines. He fondly recalls how he was hired to teach skating in 1964.

The fantasy on ice show brought a flood of memories back for many of the over fifty alumni in attendance. While this year’s annual show was held at the Sanford Center, Payne remembers the good ole’ days at the old city rink.

The club has come a long way since then. In 1986, the club brought the ‘Ice Lites’ to win 5th place in the junior precision division at Nationals.

For some of the figure skaters, it’s been a while since they had seen each other.

And even longer since they had been out on the ice.

While a few of the out of town skaters had a video to practice to, they only had one rehearsal to bring it all together.

When the lights when down and the spot lights came on, you had no clue that the rest of the alumni had just an hour and a half to learn and practice the routine.

