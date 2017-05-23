DONATE

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Beef Days Promotes Beef Industry

May. 22 2017
If you find yourself asking “where’s the beef?”, you don’t have to look further than right here in Bemidji.

Bemidji 4-H, Beltrami County Farm Bureau and the Blackduck Future Farmers of America held its first Beef Days at Culver’s Bemidji on Saturday.

“It’s really important for the community to learn about where they’re beef comes from,” said Bemidji 4-H Adult Volunteer Kristi Norland. “Also being part of 4-H it’s very nice to have the youth here and the 4-H families to share their knowledge with the community.

Part of being in 4-H includes showing animals and that’s what Thoren Horn and Kaleb Kelm do as members.

“I show a Maine-Anjou cow and a Hereford cow,” said Kelm.

“I show Charolais cow and a Hereford Cross cow, both heifers,” said Horn.

Beanbags, corn toss and a horse race were some of the games played. This game shows what cuts of beef there are and Kaleb and Thoren know exactly how they like their burgers.

“Pickles, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, yeah,” said Kelm.

“Cheese, of course, “said Horn.

But the star of the show was the live cow on hand.

For Chelsey Gilbertson, 4-H has taught her responsibility and caring for animals.

“Like having animals we always have to make sure they have food and water,” said Gilberston. “You have to walk them, make sure they’re trained for fair.”

Beef provides a boost to the economy.

“We do have a lot of grassland and in the dry years it’s usually pretty good for cattle,” said Beltrami County Farm Bureau President Stanley Kimmes. “That’s where the amount of cattle come out of Beltrami County.”

