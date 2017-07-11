Community Spotlight: Beltrami County Relay For Life

The atmosphere is comparable to a carnival, with booths, games, food, and a lot of walking. For over 20 years, the Beltrami County Relay For Life has been the Bemidji area’s largest fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, which takes an entire year to plan out the big day.

Some of the money raised through the relay goes to support programs and services offered to those who are diagnosed and battling cancer. For those going through treatment, it can be extremely difficult to go through it alone, but with help from a network of friends and survivors through the relay for life, strength in numbers can be the best medicine.

For Heidi Huewe, the event’s 2017 survivor of the year, she never realized the direct impact that the annual relay had on the community until she was diagnosed herself and was able to experience the programs and compassion first hand.

Near the end of the day, luminaries celebrated and remembered those who had a battle with cancer. For Toni’s team, who has been a part of the relay for the past 11 years, Relay For Life is a chance to remember both family member and sorority sister.

By the end of the day, over $75,000 was raised for the American Cancer Society. If you would like to contribute, donations are still being accepted on the Relay For Life website.