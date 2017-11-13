Community Spotlight: All Veterans Memorial Updated In Brainerd

“11/11 at 11:00 is very significant because that was the signing of the armistice of WWI, which was the war to end all wars,” said Nancy Cross the All Veterans Memorial Coordinator.

So on November eleventh at 11:00 it only seemed fitting to dedicate the updated All Veterans Memorial.

“To all veterans who have served or are serving, men and women who have been all over this world defending our freedom,” Cross said.

The current memorial only went up to the Vietnam War and organizers felt it was time to update for veterans of more recent war and conflict.

“I’ve had an ad hoc group of veterans that have worked for two and a half years to make this just right,” Cross said.

When designing the memorial, extra thought went into what words should be used including how to remember those often forgotten who served in times of peace.

It’s very moving and emotional experience for those people who see this,” said Steven Rosenow a retired County Veteran Service Officer. “

“A veteran came up here to the front of the memorial and saluted the memorial. That’s what it’s all about. It’s about the gold star mothers, it’s about the families that have supported veterans throughout the years and the ages,” Cross said.

Nearly 20 years ago the first part of the memorial was put into place and some of the members of that crew have continued to be involved.

“The first one was an immense pleasure for us to be able to put this up here to honor all the men and women who have served in this area,” Rosenow said. “Having this one put up now and how it has turned out and having it built so there is a meditation center in the middle of both of the monuments I think is fantastic.”

“A place for people to come and reflect,” Meyer said.

Even though it is not quite complete it already carries a very important message.

“To honor all veterans everyday not just one day of the year,” Rosesnow said.

Nancy hopes this will soon be a destination for Veterans and their families, it’s located Laurel Street in Brainerd next to thee Crow Wing County Courthouse.