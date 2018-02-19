Community Spotlight: 9th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance

They say there is a special bond between a father and his daughter, and through the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, the City of Bemidji helped create lasting memories. Organized by the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, the event has become so popular that the dance had a wait list.

For many dads, having an evening like this is a rare opportunity. With the lights moving to the beat of the music, 200 dads and daughters had an evening to themselves, where they got to dress up in their very best and even had a professional photograph taken to remember their special night for years to come.

Throughout the years of hosting this event, the City of Bemidji has prided themselves on giving dads the opportunity to make their daughters feel like the princesses they really are.

Many of the dads throughout the evening shared the same sentiment that more dads need to take advantage and enjoy opportunities like this.

They say a picture says a thousand words, and for moments like this, the memories made will last a lifetime.