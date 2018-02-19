DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: 9th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance

Josh Peterson
Feb. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

They say there is a special bond between a father and his daughter, and through the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, the City of Bemidji helped create lasting memories. Organized by the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, the event has become so popular that the dance had a wait list.

For many dads, having an evening like this is a rare opportunity. With the lights moving to the beat of the music, 200 dads and daughters had an evening to themselves, where they got to dress up in their very best and even had a professional photograph taken to remember their special night for years to come.

Throughout the years of hosting this event, the City of Bemidji has prided themselves on giving dads the opportunity to make their daughters feel like the princesses they really are.

Many of the dads throughout the evening shared the same sentiment that more dads need to take advantage and enjoy opportunities like this.

They say a picture says a thousand words, and for moments like this, the memories made will last a lifetime.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Kids And Parents Bust A Move At Bemidji’s Winter Family Formal

City Of Bemidji Hosting Family Fun Events For February

Ridesharing App “Lyft” Lands In Bemidji

BRRRmidji Plunge & Frozen Ox 5K To Take Place In February

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Sheri Currie said

55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More

Latest Story

Authorities Doubt Foul Play Was Factor In Death Of Akeley Woman

Authorities say they doubt that foul play was a factor in the death of a pregnant woman who was missing for more than two weeks before her body
Posted on Feb. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Authorities Doubt Foul Play Was Factor In Death Of Akeley Woman

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

Bemidji Set To Host U18 Curling National Championships

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

3rd Annual Walking On Water Event Takes Vets Ice Fishing

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

Northwoods Pond Hockey Classic Takes Over Gull Lake

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

Brainerd Lakes Curling Club Learns A Lot After Hosting Nationals

Posted on Feb. 19 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.