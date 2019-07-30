Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Paddle On Cross Lake Helps Raise Awareness For Suicide Prevention

Jul. 29 2019

Over 100 people came together this past weekend to take part in an event called “Saving Hearts for Suicide Prevention”. Community members brought their kayaks to the U.S. Army campground on Cross Lake to participate in a group paddle.

The event started last year as a way to raise money for a local school and continued this year as a way to raise awareness for an important cause.

“This year, we decided to do it with ‘Saving Hearts for Suicide Prevention’ and we shot for a group of 100 and we got that pretty easily,” said Event Director Jim Bergquist.

“Saving Hearts for Suicide Prevention” was chosen because it is something that is relatable and has affected so many people.

“We wanted to find a cause that affects every community; it affects all races, all creeds, all people, all geographies,” said Bergquist.

The event was a success again this year, and plans are already being made to schedule another community paddle for next year.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Report Shining New Light On Drowning Of DNR Officer In Pine County

Flags Ordered At Half-Staff To Honor DNR Officer Who Died On Duty

DNR Conservation Officer Dies In Line Of Duty

In Business: Crow Wing Kayaks Offer High-Quality, Locally-Made Kayaks To Lakes Area And Beyond

Latest Story

“One Watershed, One Plan” Is Asking For Public Input

A public kick-off meeting to get the general public involved with the “One Watershed, One Plan” process to improve and protect
Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Latest Stories

"One Watershed, One Plan" Is Asking For Public Input

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Northland Vapor in Bemidji Selling CBD Products

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

New Lake Itasca Amphitheater Will Connect People To The Outdoors

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

14th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Just Around The Corner

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

"Fishing For Ducks" Fundraiser Wins National Award

Posted on Jul. 29 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.