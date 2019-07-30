Community Paddle On Cross Lake Helps Raise Awareness For Suicide Prevention

Over 100 people came together this past weekend to take part in an event called “Saving Hearts for Suicide Prevention”. Community members brought their kayaks to the U.S. Army campground on Cross Lake to participate in a group paddle.

The event started last year as a way to raise money for a local school and continued this year as a way to raise awareness for an important cause.

“This year, we decided to do it with ‘Saving Hearts for Suicide Prevention’ and we shot for a group of 100 and we got that pretty easily,” said Event Director Jim Bergquist.

“Saving Hearts for Suicide Prevention” was chosen because it is something that is relatable and has affected so many people.

“We wanted to find a cause that affects every community; it affects all races, all creeds, all people, all geographies,” said Bergquist.

The event was a success again this year, and plans are already being made to schedule another community paddle for next year.