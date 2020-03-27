Community Helping Great River Rescue By Fostering or Adopting Pets

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji community has been helping one animal shelter by fostering or adopting pets after the shelter announced their closure due to the state’s COVID-19 response.

Great River Rescue in Bemidji is temporarily closed as of Friday, March 27th after Governor Tim Walz made an executive order to suspend all spay and neuter surgeries. The shelter has been seeking people who will foster or adopt a pet, and many have already stepped up to take them in. While the shelter is closed, it will still be taking in animals on a limited basis, and they hope to have homes for them. Executive Director Brandon Mustful says the goal is to get every animal into a home.

At the shelter, every animal must be spayed or neutered at the facility prior to being adopted. If you want to foster a pet, you can contact Great River Rescue at 218-751-7910.

