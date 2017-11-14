DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Communities Come Together For Future Planning Of The Paul Bunyan Expressway

Josh Peterson
Nov. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

Which path to choose, and how to move traffic from the Twin Cities metro to central and northern Minnesota has been an ongoing conversation for decades, and today brought all parties involved to one room. In an effort to bring key communities together, the Bemidji and Leech Lake area chambers worked together to help move the conversation in the right direction.

Over 50 people attended the discussion from communities all over the region. Some of the most vocal were from the town of Walker who could feel either a positive or negative impact from the highway expansion.

Whatever the final decision is, it not only impacts the communities of Walker and Bemidji – it means a lot to communities farther north and their local economies.

For the community development coordinator for the city of Roseau, not having quality roads to their city has been hard on their economy.

By getting an early start on planning, the hope is that when the project becomes reality, everyone will be ready and have a plan in place.

After this morning’s discussion, a new group was formed to look at the expansion of four lane highways into northern Minnesota.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Portrait Class Makes Drawing A Face Easy

Eelpout Festival Moves Forward In Walker

Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce Selects Pfaff As New President

Why Roundabouts?

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Judy said

How do I get tickets?... Read More

Latest Story

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

The Kindness Campaign continues at Central Lakes College, this time using mirrors to get their message across. Quotes and encouraging messages
Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Kindness Campaign Continues At CLC

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Feds Head To Court To Seek Dismissal Of Twin Metals Lawsuit

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Ruby's Pantry Hopes To Grow In Brainerd

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

Drug Sting Results In Five Arrests In Crow Wing County

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

UPDATE: Two Men Found Dead In Menahga Home Identified

Posted on Nov. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.