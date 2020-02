Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

February 27 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS video app and online at video.lptv.org.

In this second of two back-to back episodes detailing our love for Itasca State Park, we join the volunteer organization, Friends of Itasca as they raise funds at their ice cream socials at the historic Douglas Lodge with music by Unpolished.