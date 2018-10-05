Lakeland PBS
Coats For The Community Distribution Drive On Saturday

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 4 2018
We’ve already seen snow in some parts of our viewing area. If you’re in need of some new gear before winter officially kicks in, United Way of Bemidji Area has you covered.

Their annual Coats For The Community distribution drive will be held this Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji. It starts at 9 in the morning and goes until 1 in the afternoon. There are no requirements, such as proof of income, to pick up winter wear. All ages are also welcome from kids to the elderly.

Shannon Combs, the community engagement coordinator for the United Way, says, “This is a day where any person can come and collect winter items that they may need. Each year we have typically about 2,000 cold winter items go out the door, and that includes mittens, scarfs, hats, boots and, of course, coats, and this program was created to ensure that people in our community can have – stay dry and warm in the cold Bemidji winter”

All extra gear will be sent to United Way’s partner agencies to make sure they still get used for winter.

