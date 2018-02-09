DONATE

CLC Student Conquers Cancer, Shares Story Through Music

Feb. 8 2018
“It was just really scary to hear that happen, you know? That something is inside of you that isn’t normal,” said Hannah Aldrich, a cancer survivor.

That was the initial reaction Hannah had after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma stage 2 cancer at the age of 17.

“I looked down at my bed and I saw all of these things coming out of me and going inside, and it was a really difficult sight for me to see, and I look over at my mom and she is just crying, and I kind of realized for the first time that I have cancer and I’m sitting in a hospital bed,” Aldrich said.

Even though her time in the hospital wasn’t easy, she turned to music to help get her through.

“It’s something that I have always been able to connect with, learn from; I’ve always put my emotions in it and it’s just been something I just always loved,” Aldrich said.

She used her time in the hospital to pick up the guitar and write a song, which was especially helpful during times of loneliness.

“With Hodgkin’s lymphoma, you can’t fight off any infections or any sickness so I had to close myself off from people who might start getting sick or have a little cough, since I just couldn’t be around it because my immune system was shut down,” Aldrich said.

After three rounds of chemo, she was declared cancer free.

“I eventually lost my hair, I lost a lot of weight and muscle and I was very, very weak at the end of all of that,” Aldrich said.

But one thing that remained strong through it all was her voice.

Since she was under 18, Hannah was able to participate in Make-A-Wish. “I wished to become a recording artist so I got a bunch of recording studio stuff and I hope to use that and make a soundtrack soon,” Aldrich said.

She also hopes to inspire others who may be going through a difficult time.

“When something that big happens you just kind of look at what’s going around you and you start to focus on other people,” Aldrich said.

Now, she’s a 19-year-old CLC student studying graphic arts that is looking to the future with a big smile.

“After all, I just find my strength in the Lord,” Aldrich said.

