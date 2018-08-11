CLC Recognizes Five Outstanding Alumni During 80th Anniversary

Central Lakes College in Brainerd celebrated their 80th anniversary by recognizing five outstanding alumni today.

“We are here today to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Central Lakes College. Eighty years of working hard to work futures and we’re really please to do it in conjunction with Brainerd History Week,” explained Hara Charlier, CLC President.

Since one of the themes of the Brainerd History Week this year is the Mississippi River, they decided it would be a good fit to host a celebration to induct five new members into the CLC outstanding alumni group.

When CLC celebrated their 75th Anniversary five years ago they decided to recognize 75 outstanding alumni. This year for their 80th they added five more.

“Back in June we put out a call for nominations and we’re looking for folks who have had some outstanding accomplishments in their field or have done something exceptional in their community or have just done something to make the world a better place,” said Jana Shogren, Director of the CLC Foundation and Alumni Association

After narrowing down the many nominations, the committee chose Barbara Slipp-Burton, Stephen Sabin, John Pecarich, Nita Hayes, and Tim Brastrup to recognize as Outstanding CLC Alumni.

“I’m just kind of speechless about it. It was something that I never expected to be selected. It just feels like a lifetime achievement award,” said Outstanding Alumni Inductee, Nita Hayes.

“This is pretty special. I am on the Athletic Hall of Fame here and my daughter actually is already in the distinguished Hall of Fame. She beat me by five years. So to join her and to be in this Hall of Fame is really important to me,” said John Pecarich, another Outstanding Alumni Inductee “And this school has been very good to me.”

Recognizing outstanding alumni who have made an impact was a great way to celebrate 80 years of a college that has also had an immense impact on the community and its students.

“It is a profound celebration. We are thrilled to celebrate people, students, and all that they’re achieving in the world as our alumni,” added Charlier. “The people who graduate from CLC make a tremendous difference right here at home. We are very grateful to them.”

CLC has grown immensely since starting with only 19 students in 1938, and they hope to keep growing and impacting students for many years to come.

Students will soon be returning to the Central Lakes College campus when the fall semester begins in just a few weeks.