CLC Hosts First Cultural Thursday Event Of School Year

Central Lakes College held their first Cultural Thursday event of the year today. CLC instructors presented on a recent trip to Guatemala with Habitat for Humanity.

The trip took place last March as an alternative Spring Break option for those who were looking for a non-traditional vacation. The group spent their days traveling to a remote village where they built a total of five households a smokeless stove.

“So I had this idea to – in my mind, it would be an alternative spring break trip. Because I know that college students are traveling to other countries to hangout on the beach and drink, and I thought there might be some people who would want to do something, travel, and do good works,” said Jane Peterson, a Physical Education Instructor at CLC who went on the trip.

The Cultural Thursday series was started almost 20 years ago as a way for community members to learn more about different world cultures with the goal of developing understanding and bridges between people. The trip to Guatemala allowed the group to do impactful work, while connecting to a culture different than their own.

“You go to places and see things that the average tourist would not see. So it just adds the interest to the trip and so you come home this this, a good feeling that you’ve done some service,” explained David Kobilka, a Geoscience Instructor at CLC who was the head of the trip. “Plus, you’ve learned some really important things about the culture and the economy and the, you know, the social situation in the country.”

CLC’s Cultural Thursday events are free and open to the public. The next one will be held on October 4 at 12:00 p.m.