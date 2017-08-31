CLC Community Band Is Seeking New Members

The Central Lakes Community Band will soon begin their rehearsals at the Brainerd Campus. Area musicians ranging from high school juniors on up are invited to join.

Members who play woodwind, brass and percussion instruments are welcome to join in on their 24th year of celebrating music.

Over the summer the group traveled to Ireland and performed four concerts at the Blarney Castle, King John’s Castle, St. Nicholas Church in Galway and the Malahide Castle in Dublin.

Rehearsals will start on Monday Sep. 11 at 7 p.m. in E471, the rehearsal hall at CLC in Brainerd. Any interested musicians can contact Steve Anderson at 218-831-3652 or sanderson@clcmn.edu for more information.