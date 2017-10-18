CLC Celebrates Medical Assistants Recognition Week

This week, students and staff at Central Lakes College are taking part in celebrating Medical Assistants Recognition Week.

The week is designated by the American Association of Medical Assistants to recognize those in the medical field who provide integral support by performing clinical and clerical duties.

The unique versatility in the profession is making medical assisting the fastest growing profession in the field in the next decade and beyond.

In addition to the celebratory week, October 18th is also celebrated as Medical Assistants Recognition Day.