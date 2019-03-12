Lakeland PBS
City of Bemidji Warns of Freezing Water Pipes

Mar. 12 2019

The winter in the Bemidji area has pushed the frost depth to six feet or more in some areas. As a result, some residents have experienced frozen water pipes.

Bemidji recommends all customers, business and residential, check their water temperature. If it drops below 36 degrees, customers are urged to run a pencil-thin stream of water from a faucet to minimize the chance of your pipes freezing.

This advisory recommends keeping the water stream flowing and to continue monitoring the temperature until possibly the end of April.

A frozen water service repair can cost between $800-$1,500. The cost to run a constant pencil-width stream of water is approximately $60-$100 per month.

If you are going to run your water because you are concerned about freezing pipes, please contact the city at 218-759-3564.

