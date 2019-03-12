City of Bemidji Warns of Freezing Water Pipes

The winter in the Bemidji area has pushed the frost depth to six feet or more in some areas. As a result, some residents have experienced frozen water pipes.

Bemidji recommends all customers, business and residential, check their water temperature. If it drops below 36 degrees, customers are urged to run a pencil-thin stream of water from a faucet to minimize the chance of your pipes freezing.

This advisory recommends keeping the water stream flowing and to continue monitoring the temperature until possibly the end of April.

A frozen water service repair can cost between $800-$1,500. The cost to run a constant pencil-width stream of water is approximately $60-$100 per month.

If you are going to run your water because you are concerned about freezing pipes, please contact the city at 218-759-3564.