Lakeland PBS
City Of Bemidji Hosting Family Fun Events For February

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 2 2018
It’s finally February, and if you’re looking for things to do this month in the Bemidji area, look no further than the city’s recreation department. The city’s calendar is filled with different events that the whole family can enjoy.

First up, a safe sitter class is starting next Tuesday at the Public Works Facility. You can register in person at the Public Works office or online on their website. Participants must attend all four sessions during the month to be certified.

Jamie Anderson, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Bemidji, says, “It’s geared toward our middle school aged group, so anyone from 11-14. They’ll be learning skills on how to stay safe when they’re home alone as well as how to be a good babysitter. So, they’ll be learning the Heimlich maneuver and first-aid skills and some business skills as well.”

The city is also throwing two formals this month at the Sanford Center. The Winter Family Formal will be Friday, February 16th, while the Daddy/Daughter Dance will be on Saturday the 17th. You can register for both of those online or in person.

And just a reminder, registration for this year’s Frozen Ox 5K is already underway.

Anderson adds, “It’s in place of the Polar Challenge that was apart of Winterfest, so we’re doing something new. We’re working with the Bemidji Jaycees and the Blue Ox marathon to put this event on. It’ll be really fun starting at Paul and Babe doing a 5K. It can be a run or a walk, so it’s kind of just at your own pace.”

The city will also be hosting family nights at the Buena Vista Ski Resorts. The next family night will be February 9th. Then, in March there’s the Shamrock Shuffle. It falls on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17th) this year.

