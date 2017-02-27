Child Found Safe After Possible Abduction

A suspect is in custody and an 8-month-old child is safe after an abduction was reported Thursday night in Willmar.

The child was found safe over the weekend and the investigation is still ongoing.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man from Willmar, is accused of abducting the child after an argument with the unidentified person who called 911. Reports say that the two previously had a relationship, but the child is not theirs in common.

The suspect was found and arrested in Swift County around 5:30 p.m. on Friday night, however the child was not with him. The child was found later in good health and unharmed at an address in Willmar.

The Willmar Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Swift County Sheriff’s Office, the CEE-VI Drug Task Force, and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.