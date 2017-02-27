DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Child Found Safe After Possible Abduction

Clayton Castle
Feb. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

A suspect is in custody and an 8-month-old child is safe after an abduction was reported Thursday night in Willmar.

The child was found safe over the weekend and the investigation is still ongoing.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man from Willmar, is accused of abducting the child after an argument with the unidentified person who called 911. Reports say that the two previously had a relationship, but the child is not theirs in common.

The suspect was found and arrested in Swift County around 5:30 p.m. on Friday night, however the child was not with him. The child was found later in good health and unharmed at an address in Willmar.

The Willmar Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Swift County Sheriff’s Office, the CEE-VI Drug Task Force, and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Sanford Center Over Budget In 2016

The news was not good at the Sanford Center’s Advisory Board meeting where the event center’s annual report was presented. The
Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Recently Added

Sanford Center Over Budget In 2016

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Miss Bemidji Helps Those In Need Dress For Success

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Community Spotlight: 2017 International Eelpout Festival

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.