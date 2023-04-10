Lakeland PBS

CHI St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids Receives Grant for New Ultrasound Machines

Mary BalstadApr. 10 2023

Hospitals like CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids have received an upgrade in their ultrasound machines through grants from the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Awarded $263,444, St. Joseph’s was one of many hospitals to purchase two new ultrasound machines. One is for point-of-care testing, which is often used at bedside by doctors, and the other is for general service. The machines offer a higher-quality picture and, like other ultrasound machines, can virtually be used all over the body.

More than 196 machines were purchased in total. Some hospitals also purchased cardiovascular ultrasound machines, which allow for imaging of the heart.

The initiative of the Helmsley Charitable Trust goes further by aiding in training for sonograms and comprehensive point-of-care service training to medical staff.

By — Mary Balstad

